FORECAST: Hotter and drier to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated showers remain possible throughout the morning but most will remain dry.
Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon; rain chances drop considerably this evening.
We dry out and clouds begin to clear overnight as temperatures slide into the upper 60s and low 70s. Patchy fog may form in areas that see the most clearing tonight.
Mostly dry conditions are expected tomorrow underneath mostly sunny skies. The drier weather will allow for high temperatures to surge into the lower 90s during the afternoon.
Thursday night will be warm and mostly clear with lows in the 60s.
The heat and humidity remain for the holiday weekend. Highs through the end of the week and into next week will hover in the upper 80s and low 90s.
