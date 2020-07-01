FORECAST: Rain chances going down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few passing showers will remain in the forecast overnight.
Temperatures will settle down to near 70 again by Wednesday morning. A small rain chance early Wednesday will stay in place with scattered downpours possible during the afternoon. The rain chance will be fading the longer the day goes. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s. As rain and storm chances move out you can expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 70s.
Thursday will be completely dry for most of us underneath partly sunny skies. The drier weather will allow for high temperatures to surge into the lower 90s in the afternoon.
The drier weather continues Friday and for the most part into the weekend. A less active weather pattern sets up for much of next week with highs pushing near or above 90 degrees most days.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.