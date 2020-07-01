Indiana to start new Stage 4.5 coronavirus phase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana was days away from opening several businesses at full capacity in Stage 5 of its reopening plan, but now those plans have been postponed.
The state’s reopening plan had called for many restrictions to be lifted in time for July 4th, but in his update Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced Indiana will move into Stage 4.5 over the holiday weekend instead of the planned Stage 5.
Holcomb said the state has seen a slight uptick in daily positivity rates for COVID-19. He said there has also been an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients who need to be hospitalized and admitted in the past week.
Stage 4.5 will start July 4 and will be in place until at least July 18. It puts a temporary pause on increasing capacity in restaurant dining rooms, bars and entertainment venues.
According to the state, the following restrictions will continue until July 18:
+ Social gatherings limited up to 250 people, following the CDC's social distancing guidelines
+ In-restaurant dining may continue operating at 75 percent capacity with social distancing
+ Bar seating in restaurants may continue operating at 50 percent capacity
+ Bars and nightclubs may continue operating at 50 percent capacity
+ Cultural, entertainment and tourism sites may continue operations to open at 50 percent capacity
+ Movie theatres, bowling alleys and similar facilities may continue operations open at 50 percent capacity
+ Amusement parks, water parks and similar facilities may continue operations open at 50 percent capacity
+ Raceways may continue operations open at 50 percent grandstand capacity
According to the state, fairs, festivals and others similar outdoor events may open on July 4. Youth overnight camps may open, too.
On July 1, K-12 school operations can start the 2020-21 academic year. Extra-curricular, co-curricular activities will be allowed to start on July 6.
