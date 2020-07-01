Jefferson Community and Technical College announces Healthy at Jefferson plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCTC students will have several options when fall classes get underway. They can attend classes in person, online, or a combination of both.
Beginning August 17, fall semester classes at Jefferson Community and Technical College will be offered in a variety of formats:
- Hybrid: face-to-face classes with online components
- Fully online classes
- Face-to-face classes in specified technical programs
For more information on fall classes and to see a video message from JCCTC President Dr. Ty Handy, click here.
