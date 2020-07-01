Jefferson Community and Technical College announces Healthy at Jefferson plan

Students will have several options for fall semester learning at JCTC. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Liz Adelberg | July 1, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 1:12 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCTC students will have several options when fall classes get underway. They can attend classes in person, online, or a combination of both.

Beginning August 17, fall semester classes at Jefferson Community and Technical College will be offered in a variety of formats:

  1. Hybrid: face-to-face classes with online components
  2. Fully online classes
  3. Face-to-face classes in specified technical programs

For more information on fall classes and to see a video message from JCCTC President Dr. Ty Handy, click here.

