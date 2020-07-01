LMPD investigating double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metrosafe says two people were shot in Louisville’s Algonquin neighborhood near the University of Louisville late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
A Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News the shooting was reported just after midnight in the 1500 block of Bellamy Place, and two people were found by officers with gunshot wounds.
It has not been revealed if the victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not currently known.
Anyone with information should call (502) 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated.
