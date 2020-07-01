LMPD: Traffic Unit hit, armored SWAT vehicle rammed by caravan vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Twenty people were arrested following what police called “reckless behavior of protestors, aggressive maneuvers toward police and failing to disperse once ordered,” on Tuesday night.
A caravan that included approximately 200 vehicles began at Waterfront Park, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington. Officers intervened after unsafe behavior, aggressive driving, driving on sidewalks and unlawful traffic maneuvers were observed. Police said they witnessed, “extremely dangerous behavior – including riding down the freeway at high rates of speed with people on top of vehicles.”
Washington said police diverted the caravan in different directions and officers were met with aggressive behavior. During diversion efforts, a vehicle in the caravan hit a LMPD Traffic Unit at Shelbyville Road and Blankenbaker Parkway, Washington said.
A group of protesters who were at Jefferson Square Park were joined by caravan members. Washington said protesters threw bottles and other objects at officers who were monitoring the park, overturned trashcans and other antagonistic behaviors so police disbanded the group and several arrests were made for unlawful assembly.
Police said a returning caravan vehicle, with a driver and four passengers inside, rammed an armored SWAT vehicle. All the people in the vehicle were taken into custody.
Washington said no officers were injured in the crash. The downtown area was secured around 12:30 a.m. and officers remained in the area, according to LMPD.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.