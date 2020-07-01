Local activists meet with FBI to discuss no-knock warrants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christopher 2X and other local activists met with the FBI on Wednesday.
The meeting was aimed at understanding the FBI’s role in investigating civil rights complaints.
One of the discussion topics was no-knock warrants.
Special Agent In Charge James Brown said he’s been an opponent of no-knock warrants for more than a decade.
No-knock warrants have become a hot topic this year in light of the deadly LMPD shooting of 26-year-old former EMT Breonna Taylor.
Brown said a no-knock warrant isn’t worth people dying for, and that neither police nor people should die over drugs.
The FBI released a statement that said in part:
“While we recognize there is much more work needed to be done, we are grateful for (leaders') willingness to open the lines of communication.”
