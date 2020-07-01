Louisville hip hop artist Bblasion arrested during protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bblasion, a hip hop artist from Louisville, is facing criminal charges for his alleged behavior during protests in the city late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
Bblasion’s real name is Matthew Bingle, and he has reportedly been very active in protests in Louisville since they began in late May.
Bingle is facing charges of criminal trespassing, fleeing and evading police, and unlawful assembly.
No further details were provided on his arrest.
