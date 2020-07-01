Metro Corrections officer suspended over Facebook posts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer was suspended following posts she made on social media.
Jenna Showalter was suspended without pay Wednesday for a violation of a Louisville Metro Corrections policy concerning social media, according to her suspension letter.
Showalter is accused of posting several memes with the Confederate flag on her Facebook page.
Metro Corrections director Dwayne Clark released the following statement following her suspension:
“The men and women of Metro Corrections work hard every day to treat people with compassion and equity. Officer Showalter’s social media posts were completely unacceptable, bring discredit to our department and will not be tolerated. Today I suspended Officer Showalter without pay, and I have directed an expedited internal investigation into her conduct.”
Showalter was hired at LMDC in November 2016. While she is suspended, she cannot work as a peace officer and must secure her weapon, according to her suspension letter.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.