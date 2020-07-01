Motorcyclist killed in crash on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday evening.
The crash occurred the intersection of New Cut Road and Harper’s Ferry Road, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
Mitchell explained that a motorcyclist was killed as a result of the two-vehicle collision. He said the motorcycle was traveling northbound on New Cut Road when it hit a car attempting to turn left onto New Cut Road southbound from Harper’s Ferry Road.
The victim’s name has not been released.
The driver of the Kia was not hurt.
Mitchell said no charges are expected to be filed.
The crash is being investigated by the LMPD Traffic Unit.
