Muhammad Ali Center reopens with reduced hours, safety guidelines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Muhammad Ali Center reopened to the public Wednesday.
The center has been closed since March 14 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The center will operate with reduced hours, including its retail store, that will be open from noon to 5:00 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
Health and safety guidelines have been put in place for visitors:
- Limiting the number of patrons to 33% capacity
- Face coverings or masks for patrons or staff are required
- Sanitization Stations will be located in the Main Lobby and throughout the facility
- Temperature checks upon entering
- Plexiglas panels at Admissions & Security Desks, and Retail Store checkout
- Social Distancing requirements of six feet apart and on-site compliance officer for enforcement
- Signage throughout the building reminding patrons of importance of frequent sanitization, hand washing, and social distancing
- Limiting number of individuals in elevators and restrooms
- Enhanced guidelines to frequently disinfect all high touch surfaces including exhibits, door handles, elevator buttons, handrails, etc.
- Patrons will not be allowed to enter if they feel sick
- Guests encouraged to avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth
The Center will be closed on July 4th for Independence Day.
