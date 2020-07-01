Muhammad Ali Center reopens with reduced hours, safety guidelines

The center has been closed since March 14 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sydney Harbin | July 1, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 5:40 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Muhammad Ali Center reopened to the public Wednesday.

The center will operate with reduced hours, including its retail store, that will be open from noon to 5:00 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Health and safety guidelines have been put in place for visitors:

  • Limiting the number of patrons to 33% capacity
  • Face coverings or masks for patrons or staff are required
  • Sanitization Stations will be located in the Main Lobby and throughout the facility
  • Temperature checks upon entering
  • Plexiglas panels at Admissions & Security Desks, and Retail Store checkout
  • Social Distancing requirements of six feet apart and on-site compliance officer for enforcement
  • Signage throughout the building reminding patrons of importance of frequent sanitization, hand washing, and social distancing
  • Limiting number of individuals in elevators and restrooms
  • Enhanced guidelines to frequently disinfect all high touch surfaces including exhibits, door handles, elevator buttons, handrails, etc.
  • Patrons will not be allowed to enter if they feel sick
  • Guests encouraged to avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth

The Center will be closed on July 4th for Independence Day.

