New laws going into effect in Indiana

(WAVE) - Starting this week, a list of new state laws are going into effect in Indiana.
Whether you live in the state, or just cross the bridge daily, there are changes from how you can use your cellphone to when you can get married.
A new state law makes it illegal to be on your cell phone while driving. Indiana is joining more than 20 other states in banning drivers from holding or using cells phones while driving. State police said cell phones were to blame in at least 860 injury crashes and 48 deadly crashes across Indiana last year.
Starting July 1, violators can be fined up to $500 and they could lose their driver's license for repeat violations.
If you want to tie the knot and you are under 18 years old, you now need a judge’s permission before you can get married. Before, anyone as young as 15 just needed their parents’ consent to get married. The new law only allows a 16 to 17-year-old to marry someone no more than four years older after getting a judge’s approval.
State leaders said the marriage age law prevents victims from being forced to marry their abusers.
Legislators heard during a committee meeting from women who were 15 or 16 when their parents forced them to marry men who had raped or molested them. They then faced more abuse before being able to escape the relationship.
Republican Rep. Karen Engleman, of Georgetown, sponsored the law. She cited concerns that girls who marry before 18 are at greater risk of becoming victims of sexual and domestic violence, along with higher poverty and high school dropout rates.
Another new law aims to protect children when it comes to cigarette sales.
Fines will double for stores who sell tobacco or vaping products to anyone younger than 21.
Fines can reach up to $2,000.
Indiana had the 7th highest smoking rate for adults nearly three years ago. State leaders hope the smoking law makes it more difficult for teen to get their hands on smoking products.
There are also changes when it comes to medical billing. Patients who see an out-of-network medical practitioner at an in-network facility cannot be charged more than the in-network price, unless their provider gives them a higher estimate at least five day prior.
Filling up your gas tank in Indiana will cost up to 32 cents more per gallon starting July 1.
It’s the maximum increase allowed under a 2017 law under which the tax was increased by 18 cents a gallon to 28 cents to help pay for road projects.
The tax has gone up automatically each year since then as an inflationary adjustment.
Another state law impacts panhandlers. Starting July 1, people would no longer be able to panhandle within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, restaurant, business or place where a financial transaction takes place, including parking garages and parking meters. The law would also prohibit panhandling within 50 feet of a public monument.
As the start of the school year inches closer, test scores will also no longer be accounted for in teacher evaluations.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.