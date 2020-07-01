Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle tickets available

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – You could win a house or a new SUV for $100.
Raffle tickets for the 10th annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle are now available.
The Richardsonian Romanesque architecture house is in Norton Commons and features an open-floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The house is valued at $750,000.
The SUV is a 2021 BMW X3 from BMW of Louisville, which also comes with $10,000 cash.
Only 12,000 tickets will be sold. Open houses will be held at the home every Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 through Nov. 14 from noon to 6 p.m., and Nov. 21 from noon to 3 p.m.
Proceeds from the raffle benefit Norton Children’s Cancer Institute, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, and the care provided at Norton Children’s Hospital through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
