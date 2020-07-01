Pit bull attacks, kills owner in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A man died following a pit bull attack in Jeffersonville, WAVE 3 News has learned.
Jeffersonville police officers responded to the 800 block of West Larkspur Drive on a report of a man being bitten by a dog Wednesday morning. Det. Josh Schiller confirmed it happened just after midnight.
The first officer to arrive tried to stop the pit bull attack with pepper spray, but was unsuccessful. The officer then shot the dog to end the attack, according to a statement from the Jeffersonville Police Department.
Officers then tried to render medical aid to the victim, a man in his early 60′s, until EMS arrived. EMS workers arrived and then also tried to render aid, but it was too late. The man died at the scene. He has not been identified.
Det. Schiller confirmed the dog died and that it was owned by the victim.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.