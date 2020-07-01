Protest caravan leads to 20 arrests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A caravan protesting the death of Breonna Taylor ended with multiple police vehicles damaged and 20 arrests made.
Police said that at its peak, there were about 200 cars in the caravan, rolling from Waterfront Park, down Interstate 64 to Shelbyville Road.
A press release from LMPD described “unsafe behavior” by some drivers, including “aggressive driving within the caravan, driving on sidewalks and unlawful traffic maneuvers.”
At different times, officers set up roadblocks, diverting the caravan from its intended route. Two St. Matthews Police cars were struck when the caravan rolled into their jurisdiction. The driver responsible for those collisions was arrested.
One LMPD vehicle was hit at Shelbyville Road and Blankenbaker Parkway.
Eventually most of the drivers returned to Jefferson Square in downtown Louisville.
Police dispersed the crowd after “(protesters) began yelling, throwing bottles and other dangerous objects at the officers, overturning trashcans and other antagonistic behaviors,” according to the press release.
Police said a SWAT vehicle also was struck by a car. Five people in that car were arrested.
