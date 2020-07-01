Reminder: COVID-19 isn’t taking a day off on July 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For some lucky folks, the 4th of July holiday weekend starts as early as Thursday, but many big fireworks celebrations are on hold this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Health officials are warning families against holding large get-togethers at their homes.
Medical experts say it’s OK to celebrate Independence Day, but don’t forget to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They worry there could be a repeat of the Memorial Day holiday as Kentucky and several states saw a rise in coronavirus cases in the two weeks that followed.
“I’m definitely concerned that will be the case, after the July 4th weekend, that we will have a spike,” Dr. Joshua Honaker, Norton Healthcare’s chief medical administrative officer, said.
Halo Harris, 7, knows the rules that need to be followed because his family was directly affected by the virus outbreak this year.
“You can get the COVID-19‚” he said.
The child had two family members who contracted the virus.
“My aunt and my cousin both had COVID,” Patti Harris, Halo Harris’ mom, explained.
Their 4th of July celebration will be a family-only event this year.
“When you’ve gone through it personally, watching your aunt and family member, it does something to me. I wear a double mask at work,” she said. “I’m extra careful.”
Indiana’s Phase 5 of re-openings set for this weekend was delayed by Governor Holcomb Wednesday, meaning large gatherings will have to wait until Mid-July.
“Regardless of what laws and regulations say, we all need to use common sense,” Honaker said.
The doctor says social distancing, wearing masks when possible and using hand sanitizer at any gathering are a must. Outdoor events with food, disposable utensils, and plates are also a good idea.
If alcohol is served at an event, Honaker says to watch out for anyone getting too close and comfortable who may forget to social distance themselves.
Letisha Young told WAVE 3 News she’s seen people forget their boundaries when drinking.
“I do believe as people lose a little bit of their inhibitions, then they get closer,” Young said.
Her family members plan on a safe barbeque crowd this weekend with about 15 family members, like Kristen Baylor. She hopes others do the same, but she wouldn’t bet money that everyone will be cautious this holiday.
“When it comes to friends and family, it’s going to be hard for people to social distance,” Baylor said.
