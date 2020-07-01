UPS donates $481,000 for pandemic relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS is helping support local non-profits who are supporting pandemic relief efforts.
The UPS Foundation will donate nearly a half-million dollars in addition to the $297,000 they donated earlier this year.
The largest donation will go to researchers at the University of Louisville. The Dare to Care Food Bank also received a grant to provide about 75,000 meals to local families.
The local food bank said the donation couldn’t have come at a better time.
“What we’re seeing in the community is an increased demand for food assistance,” Dare to Care Chief Programs Officer Annette Ball said. “Right now it’s hovering about 30%, but there is an estimated figure of over 40% by the end of the year.”
Dare to Care serves 13 counties in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
Last year, UPS said its employees logged 7,000 volunteer hours at the food bank.
