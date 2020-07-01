Vigil held for Crystal Rogers, Bardstown mother missing since 2015

Vigil held for Crystal Rogers, Bardstown mother missing since 2015
Crystal Rogers went missing over the 4th of July weekend in 2015. (Source: WAVE 3 News / Rogers family)
By Shellie Sylvestri | July 1, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 10:20 PM

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been exactly five years since anyone has seen or heard from Crystal Rogers, a Bardstown mother.

Rogers went missing on the 4th of July weekend in 2015 from a home she shared with her boyfriend, Brooks Houck. Her car was found on the side of Bluegrass Parkway with a flat tire. Her keys, purse and cell phone were still inside.

PREVIOUS STORIES

The family has held a vigil every year since her disappearance.

Wednesday, Rogers’ mom Sherry Ballard explained just how hard it is to go on without her daughter, especially on nights Rogers’ loved ones pay their respects to her.

“You’ve got to pick yourself back up and try to go on,” Ballard said. “It reminds you of everything, not that you ever forget it, but it brings it all back right there on top so it’s a very difficult day,”

Houck is the main suspect in Rogers’ disappearance, but he has not been charged.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.