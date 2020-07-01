Vigil held for Crystal Rogers, Bardstown mother missing since 2015

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been exactly five years since anyone has seen or heard from Crystal Rogers, a Bardstown mother.
Rogers went missing on the 4th of July weekend in 2015 from a home she shared with her boyfriend, Brooks Houck. Her car was found on the side of Bluegrass Parkway with a flat tire. Her keys, purse and cell phone were still inside.
- Crystal Rogers: Detectives provide inside look at investigation
- New girlfriend of murder suspect pleads guilty to stealing Crystal Rogers signs
- KSP search Brooks Houck’s grandmother’s home in Bardstown
- Bardstown home owned by Brooks Houck catches fire
- Bardstown grieves after the death of Crystal Rogers’ father
- Crystal Rogers’ disappearance: Search warrant served at ex-cop’s house
The family has held a vigil every year since her disappearance.
Wednesday, Rogers’ mom Sherry Ballard explained just how hard it is to go on without her daughter, especially on nights Rogers’ loved ones pay their respects to her.
“You’ve got to pick yourself back up and try to go on,” Ballard said. “It reminds you of everything, not that you ever forget it, but it brings it all back right there on top so it’s a very difficult day,”
Houck is the main suspect in Rogers’ disappearance, but he has not been charged.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.