Breonna Taylor’s family pushing to see evidence from night she was killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s family is working with their legal team to see the evidence involved in her case from the night she was killed in March.
Narcotics officers served a no-knock warrant at Taylor’s home on March 13. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told investigators he heard knocking at the door, but when he asked who was there, there was no reply. Then, Walker said, when he saw the door being rammed open, not knowing it was officers, he fired one shot and struck one of the officers, Jon Mattingly.
Mattingly was accompanied at the scene by two other officers, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove.
In a hearing Wednesday, Taylor’s family’s lawyers, which includes Sam Aguiar, called on the city to release Taylor’s autopsy report and officer personnel files in that case. Aguiar says the release of that information is overdue.
The request also includes body cameras of the LMPD officers on the scene, radio conversations, and cell phone data to learn where Hankison went after the shooting. Hankison allegedly disappeared from the scene after firing through a closed window with the shades drawn. Hankison’s attorney says he went to the hospital to check on Mattingly.
The judge issued a protective order to allow investigators to designate certain items confidential, and if the lawyers disagree, they can ask the court.
Aguiar says the current top priority is understanding the timeline that ultimately led to Taylor’s death.
