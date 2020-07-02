Business owners relieved Sherman Minton Bridge construction won’t mean a full shutdown

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Big news arrived Thursday for Southern Indiana when it comes to business and travel. Leaders in Kentucky and Indiana announced the three year rehab of the Sherman Minton Bridge will happen with traffic only being completely shut down a small percentage of the time.
Business owners and commuters in the two states voiced concerns about closing of bridge traffic, especially during a pandemic. Today's announcement came as welcome news.
"It's a huge relief honestly," said Michelle Ryan, a New Albany business owner who opened a store five years ago.
"It's a great decision," said Katrina Jones, a business owner in the quaint city for 16 years, "I don't know why they even considered not having it open."
After intense analysis on six lanes of traffic from I-64 and US 150 over the Ohio River, word came from the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet that traffic on the Sherman Minton will be open most of the three years of construction.
"The recommended plan allows for just 54 total days of full closure during and 843 total day period of work," explained Andrea Brady, spokeswoman for the Sherman Minton Renewal.,
That's at least one lane of traffic in each direction open 95 percent of time, likely two lanes the majority of time. Ryan, who represents some 70 local artists in her True North store, says traffic flow is key for New Albany's renaissance.
"We have become such a destination with all the restaurants and shops and things offered down here now, that bridge being closed the amount originally mentioned would be a big hamper for everything we are trying to do down here," Ryan said.
"Most of my business," Jones agreed, "I'd say 90 some percent is from everywhere but New Albany."
Her Antiques Attic store felt the negative effects of "Shermageddon," a six month emergency shutdown back in 2011 to fix bridge cracks.
“Shermageddon,” Jones said, while shaking her head, “that hurt at that time and there weren’t near as many businesses here at that time.”
Contractors have been narrowed down to three for the $90 million rehab and painting project. The winner gets incentives for improving traffic even more.
A 45 day public comment period starts now for questions about the project. Construction is set to begin around April 2021.
