Corrections officer tracks down armed suspect at Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of shoppers at Jefferson Mall helped a corrections officer track down an armed suspect after a fight broke out Thursday afternoon, LMPD confirmed.
Daniel Patrick, the president of the Corrections Union, said it was one of their officers, Ronald Harris, who helped apprehend the suspect.
LMPD confirmed no shots were fired during the fight but said weapons were involved.
Patrick said when Harris arrived, one person had been knocked out and was unconscious. Harris got a glimpse of the suspect who had pointed a gun during the fight and ran off.
Patrick said Harris chased the suspect through the mall, which was full of shoppers and children, and he also said some shoppers helped Harris find the suspect. Harris caught up to him before he made it outside and took him into custody.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was found with a loaded .40 caliber gun with three magazines. The suspect was also hiding drugs in his sock, Patrick added.
Harris graduated as a corrections officer last November.
Patrick said they are thankful no one was more seriously hurt.
“We are extremely proud of the quick actions Officer Harris took to render aid to a victim at the Jefferson Mall and the heroic actions he took to track down and apprehend the suspect potentially saving the lives of innocent bystanders,” Patrick said.
