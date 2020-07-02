Florence Speedway announces return to racing with Thursday race

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Racing is set to return to the Florence Speedway this week and fans will be allowed.
The speedway announced the news for Thursday’s race on their website but said there will be a lot of changes compared to normal races.
There will be a limited number of fans allowed at the track, the speedway announced.
The exact number of fans that will be allowed into the speedway was not mentioned.
Florence Speedway said more details surrounding Thursday’s race will be released later.
Another race is slated for the Fourth of July, but again, few details were released by the speedway.
“We are not able to release the details yet, but wanted to let people start planning,” the speedway stated on its website.
