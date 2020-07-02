FORECAST: Hot and dry leading up to the 4th of July

- Air Quality Alert for the Louisville Metro until Friday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drier air slowly working in overnight will help take temperatures down to the 60s for many of us. It will be mostly clear tonight with light winds.
Friday will be another day with a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for those in sensitive groups with lung ailments. It will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.
Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night with some seeing evening haze due to firework smoke. It will be muggy with lows in the 70s tomorrow night.
Independence Day looks like a hot one with a high in the lower 90s and mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Enjoy the day outside, but make sure you're wearing sunscreen and drinking plenty of water.
The heat will continue through next week with only a small increase in storm chances by Wednesday and Thursday. Heat index values will slowly work their way into the upper 90s before next weekend.
