Leads needed to find missing Elizabethtown woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are asking for help from the public to find a missing Hardin County woman who suffers from several medical issues.
Elizabethtown police have been searching for Melissa Emerick, 30, of Elizabethtown, since June 25. They believe Emerick is in the Louisville area.
Police say Emerick, who was wearing a blue wig in the photo accompanying this story, has a natural hair color of brown/red.
Anyone who knows where Emerick might be is asked to call Elizabethtown police at 270-765-4125.
