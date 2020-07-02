LMPD corrects report that SWAT truck was hit by protest vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said Thursday that earlier reports that a SWAT vehicle was rammed by a vehicle driven by a protester are incorrect.
Sgt. Lamont Washington, a department spokesman, said a review of the video from the incident in downtown Louisville on Tuesday night shows the department’s SWAT vehicle hit a car that was attempting to leave the area. The vehicle had driven over a curb onto the sidewalk and Washington said the officers took the action fearing for the safety of pedestrians.
The driver of the car, Cortezz Dickerson, 30, was arrested charges of criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and reckless driving.
A second man arrested, Alpintino Antonio Johnson, 23, was found in possession of a stolen AK-47 rifle, police said. Johnson was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of being a felon in possession of a gun, receiving a stolen firearm and fleeing or evading police.
