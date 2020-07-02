LMPD: Pedestrian dead after being hit by car on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Bardstown Road in Louisville Wednesday night.
Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian on Bardstown Road near Dreamsend Road.
Officers said upon arrival they found a woman who had been struck by a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a preliminary investigation shows the woman was walking on the shoulder of Bardstown Road “where it was very dark” as the car was traveling northbound when she was hit.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident. No charges are expected to the filed.
