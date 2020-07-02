LMPD: Video shows murder suspect take gun from protester prior to shooting in Jefferson Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Louisville Metro Police Department released video that allegedly shows a murder suspect taking a gun from a protester at Jefferson Square Park.
Steven Lopez was charged in the June 27 shooting death of Tyler Gerth, 27. On Thursday, LMPD released video prior to the shooting that police say shows Lopez “shove a person on his left and then pull the weapon from the gentleman in the black tac-vest.”
According to LMPD, the video then shows Lopez reach with his right hand and pull the weapon from the left side of the man wearing vest, then using the firearm.
Lopez was charged with murder and nine counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the shooting.
Police said Lopez had a firearm on him when he was arrested. That weapon is in police custody.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
