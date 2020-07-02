Lou City Excited to Prepare for a Match

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a little pep in the steps of Lou City FC during training this week. “It’s an incredible feeling for these guys, and the anticipation,” said head coach, John Hackworth. For the first time in three months, one of the most successful franchises in the USL has a game to prepare for. “To have those feelings of getting back into game ready mode is really incredible,” said Hackworth.
While they’re excited to host Pittsburgh on July 12th, that doesn’t leave them much time to prepare for an opponent they don’t know much about. “Pittsburgh did not play on the opening weekend. So, we’re trying to go back and see if we can get some of their preseason games on film,” said Hackworth. It’s similar to preparing for an expansion team.
Plus,training is a balancing act between pushing the players to get ready while keeping them healthy. “We need to push these guys really hard. At the same time, we need to be sure that they’re not getting the soft tissue injuries that sometimes can happen,” said Hackworth. The former college coach equated this preparation to collegiate preseason games.
As excited as Lou City is to finally play a game in Lynn Family Stadium, they’re equally excited about the news that there will be fans there. Even if it won’t be at full capacity. “I think that’s going to speak volumes on our community. And when that game is on national tv, and this beautiful stadium is under the spotlight, and you see fans it’s going to be incredible,” said Hackworth. Lou City fans can’t wait.
