Madison man sentenced to 30 years in child exploitation case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who admitted to sexually abusing a child over a decade to an undercover cop with spend 30 years in prison.
46-year-old Jon Helms was arrested back in august of 2018. He started an online chat with a cop pretending to be a 11-year-old girl. Helms revealed multiple graphic details to the detective over the phone including sexually abusing a child over a decade. The detective said the conversations between them lasted several days.
Officers were able to learn the suspect’s full name, Jon Michael Helms, along with the fact he was already a registered sex offender in Jennings county from a 2014 child pornography charge.
Helms eventually requested to meet with the undercover agent in Louisville. He was arrested after he showing up at an agreed location.
During the arrest he told police he was there to meet someone he’d been talking to over a messaging application. He then admitted he’d sent child pornography over the same app.
Helm will spend 30 years in prison for attempting to engage in a sexual act with the agent posing as child. After he’s released he’ll spend the rest of his life on supervised release.
This case is federal and Helms will not be eligible for parole.
U.S. State’s attorney Russell Coleman said “We as parents must face the reality of the growing threat to our kids from the combination of predators and technology; not just to other families or neighborhoods, but a risk to every household with a screen, Though the bright spot being that whether the badge of a U.S. Secret Service Agent, Kentucky Attorney General Detective, U.S. Probation Officer, or credentials of a federal prosecutor, Kentucky law enforcement is unified in giving no quarter in battling to keep our children safe.”
