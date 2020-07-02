Madison man sentenced to 30 years in child exploitation case

U.S. State’s attorney Russell Coleman said “We as parents must face the reality of the growing threat to our kids from the combination of predators and technology; not just to other families or neighborhoods, but a risk to every household with a screen, Though the bright spot being that whether the badge of a U.S. Secret Service Agent, Kentucky Attorney General Detective, U.S. Probation Officer, or credentials of a federal prosecutor, Kentucky law enforcement is unified in giving no quarter in battling to keep our children safe.”