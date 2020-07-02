New Zion Baptist Church holds 7th annual food drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New Zion Baptist Church held its 7th annual food distribution day on Thursday.
The church handed out free food packages to anyone in need for the 4th of July during the drive-thru service.
“The church is involved in ministry to the needs of people. This is just one of many expressions of that kind of ministry,” New Zion Baptist Church Pastor A. Russell Awkard said.
The church says they’re feeding the community thanks to local donations and help from agencies throughout the state.
