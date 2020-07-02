Newburg double shooting: Woman killed, male victim being treated at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a deadly double shooting that happened in the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road in Newburg. Calls came in around 6:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed.
Once officers were on the scene, they found two victims, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds outside, Smiley said. They were transported to UofL Hospital.
The female victim died of her injuries at the hospital. The male victim was taken into surgery, and the extent of his injuries has not been revealed.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with further information can call or text the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
