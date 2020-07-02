Officials stress fireworks safety to prevent fatalities

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Since summer started fireworks have made their way to many of your neighborhoods for a regular day and small celebrations. Usually, the July 4th weekend sees cities across WAVE Country holding firework shows, but many have been canceled this year due to COVID-19. Local fire departments expect neighbors and families to take the celebration in their own hands and light up the sky.
Major Bobby Cooper from the Louisville Fire Department has a reminder and life saving safety precautions.
"Every year, we have the same statistics. Thousands of injuries and thousands of fires started every Fourth of July," Cooper said. "Unfortunately the statistics don't change much. We have people that show up to emergency rooms with very gruesome injuries often their injuries to the hands or trunks often eye injuries or face. Debilitating.injuries that people are going to deal with for the rest of their lives."
Cooper said people should follow these guidelines to stay safe:
- Only sober adults should light fireworks with gloves and protective eyewear.
- When the fireworks are out, clean it up and dispose in a bucket of water.
- Fireworks that leave the ground are illegal in Jefferson County.
- Don’t let children hold sparklers. They can get as hot as 2,000 degrees
- Don’t light fireworks near homes or buildings.
