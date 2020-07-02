Pregnant woman killed in Poplar Level Rd. shooting; Investigation now considered a double homicide case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a deadly double shooting that happened in the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road in Newburg. Calls came in around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed.
Once officers were on the scene, they found two victims, a male juvenile and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds outside, Smiley said. They were transported to UofL Hospital.
The female victim died of her injuries at the hospital. An autopsy confirmed that she was pregnant and the fetus did not survive.
The juvenile victim was taken into surgery after the shooting on Thursday. He is said to have injuries that are not life-threatening.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Due to the female victim’s death and the death of the fetus, the case is now considered a double homicide.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with further information can call or text the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
