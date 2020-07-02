Protesters extinguish eternal flame at downtown police memorial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crew spent some time Thursday morning repairing the police memorial that was damaged during Wednesday night's mostly peaceful protests in downtown Louisville.
The eternal flame was extinguished, prompting police to arrest two people, according to a statement from LMPD.
Police said officers moved in to Jefferson Square Park, ground zero for most of the city’s protests the last five weeks, at about 11 p.m.
At one point, protesters marched to Founders Park at 5th Street and Muhammad Ali, police said.
Two hours later, according to the LMPD statement, officers went to that location to clear the area, and made several more arrests.
The eternal flame was reignited Thursday morning.
