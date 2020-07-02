2 shot in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot in the Portland neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 500 block of North 19th Street around 10 a.m. Thursday, according to LMPD.
When officers arrived, they were told two victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital in a private vehicle. Police said both victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
