Victim shot near downtown protest site dies at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Louisville.
The shooting was reported near the intersection of Fifth and Liberty streets around 11:40 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.
LMPD said a Black man in his 20s was found shot, and rushed to University Hospital, where he died a short time later. His name has not been released.
Details about suspects or motives were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
