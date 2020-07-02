Walmart achieves national veterans hiring goal; more than 5,300 hired in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Memorial Day 2013, Walmart announced a goal of hiring 100,000 veterans be the end of the 2018. Two years later, they raised that number to 250,000 veterans by the end of 2020. Today, just before Independence Day, the retailer says they have not only reached, but exceeded their goal.
Thanks to the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment, Walmart says more than 265,000 veterans have been hired. In Kentucky, 5,300 veterans now work for Walmart. They include Lon Kindler of Elizabethtown, a retired Command Sergeant Major who now works at a supercenter in Louisville.
“I was drawn to Walmart because I’ve always been impressed by how they run their business,” said Kindler. “Walmart is a company that is designed a lot like the military with high expectations and standards. They also are such big supporters of the armed forces; it was a no brainer to join the team.”
On Veterans Day 2018, Walmart introduced the Military Spouses Career Connection. Since then, the company has hired more than 31,000 military spouses and gives hiring preference to any military spouse applying for a job.
