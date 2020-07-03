Behind the Forecast: Lightning’s true power

WMO’s Committee on Weather and Climate Extremes maintains the official records of global, hemispheric, and regional extremes. The committee found that the farthest horizontal distance that lightning has traveled on planet Earth is 709 ± 8 kilometers or 440.6 ± 5 miles. This lightning strike occurred on October 31, 2018, in southern Brazil. That’s approximately the distance between Boston and Washington D.C.; the lightning strike was longer than the drive from Louisville, Kentucky to Atlanta!