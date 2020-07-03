Church statue of woman fleeing slavery vandalized in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are working to find out who vandalized a church statue in New Albany early Friday morning. New Albany Police reported that someone spray-painted “BLM” on it just before 3 a.m.
A man who lives near the church, Tom Blosser, caught the culprit on his doorbell camera. It shows a person on a bike stop and walk up to the statue before seemingly vandalizing it.
The statue in question depicts Lucy Higgs Nichols fleeing slavery with her infant daughter. It stands at Town Clock Church, now known as the Second Baptist Church of New Albany. The church’s website describes the site, which was completed in 1852, as a “significant structure” connected to the Underground Railroad. It served as a safe haven for African Americans fleeing slavery and was a connecting point between a slave state and a free state.
The Lucy Higgs Nichols statue was dedicated at the church a year ago.
NAPD hasn’t given any suspect information.
