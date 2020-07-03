Cincinnati Zoo offers free admission for military Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering free admission to active and retired military, and up to six half-price admission tickets for immediate family members, on Saturday, July 4.
This holiday weekend also marks the return of the zoo train and giraffe feedings.
“Everyone loves the train, so we’re thrilled to be able to offer that experience again,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “We’ve installed Plexiglas between every seat and have social distance markers in place to help folks in line stay a zebra length apart. New safety protocols, including mandatory masks, have also been put in place for giraffe feedings.”
Train rides are included with Platinum and Gold memberships and will cost $4 per person for ticket holders.
Giraffe feedings are available daily from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $4. Masks are required to feed a giraffe.
The zoo said since a military ID must be verified in person, they’ve saved spots throughout the day to accommodate those eligible for this offer, so reservations are not required.
All other guests and members need reservations to enter.
