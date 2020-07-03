Cost of Jefferson Davis statue removal at Ky. Capitol cost $225K

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The project to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the Kentucky State Capitol is costing the state at least $225,000.
A report by the Lexington Herald-Leader says the contract was not bid out. A spokesperson for the Finance and Administration Cabinet told the paper it’s wasn’t practical to bid the contract because the move required such specialized work.
The five-ton statue of the Confederate U.S. president was installed in the Capitol rotunda in 1936.
Its removal was voted on by the Historic Properties Advisory Commission on June 12, with an 11-1 vote sealing its departure from the Capitol. It was taken out of the rotunda the next day.
The statue was relocated to Davis’ birthplace in western Kentucky.
