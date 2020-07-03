Fire damages The Lord’s Kitchen, home next door

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Fire crews worked to put out flames at a home next to The Lord’s Kitchen on Friday morning.
The fire was reported in the 2700 block of South Fifth Street, near M Street, at about 10:20 a.m., MetroSafe said.
A release from Louisville Fire said it took 35 firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross is now helping two residents from the home, which “sustained significant damage,” the Louisville Fire statement said. Next door, the Lord’s Kitchen, a non-profit group that helps addicts and others who are food insecure, sustained moderate damage.
Anyone interested in donating to The Lord’s Kitchen can click here.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
