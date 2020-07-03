FORECAST: Heat and air quality issues through July 4th weekend

- TODAY: Air Quality Alert for the Louisville Metro until Sunday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night as temperatures only drop into the low to mid 70s.
Some may see evening haze due to firework smoke. Make sure to look up around 9:51pm EDT to potentially see a string of SpaceX Starlink satellites overhead!
Expect highs in the lower 90s and mostly sunny skies for the July 4th holiday. We’ll only have a pop-up storm chance during the day. Wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water in the afternoon!
A Code Orange Air Quality Alert continues through Sunday night. Saturday night will be hazy because of firework smoke in the area. Most will see mostly clear skies and lows in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly sunny and mainly dry, with only a very small pop-up storm chance in the afternoon again. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower to middle 90s.
