FORECAST: Hot, dry July 4th weekend

- TODAY: Air Quality Alert for parts of WAVE Country until midnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be another hot day with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for those in sensitive groups with lung ailments remains in effect.
Mostly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures slide into the low 70s. Some may see evening haze due to firework smoke.
Expect highs in the lower 90s and mostly sunny skies on Independence Day. Make sure you’re wearing sunscreen and drinking plenty of water as you enjoy the day outside.
An isolated shower or storm is possible Saturday afternoon.
Saturday night will be hazy because of firework smoke in the area. Most will see mostly clear skies and lows in the low 70s.
Highs remain in the low 90s next week as we watch for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.