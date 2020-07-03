Grab your pen and pad! Residents at nursing home in Chapin seek pen pals

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Everyone loves getting mail from friends and the people they care about.
Now, you have a chance to make a new friend and give them that same feeling. Generations of Chapin is requesting pen pals for their residents.
The idea started just a few days ago after Generations of Chapin posted pictures of their residents and their interests. From sports fans to book lovers, there have been several residents who are looking to hear from those who want to have a friendly conversation via pen and paper.
Officials saw other assisted living facilities requesting pen pals for their residents and thought it would be a good idea for their residents to take part in a similar program.
So far, Generations of Chapin has had three rounds of pen pals posted to their Facebook page and the response has been overwhelming. Officials with the nursing home said they received more than 100 emails in just one day.
Letters may be mailed in by hand or electronically.
To find a pen pal or for more information, head over to the Generations of Chapin Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.