Grab your pen and pad! Residents at nursing home in Chapin seek pen pals

‼️ Pen Pals Wanted: Round 1 . We saw other fellow AL facilities try out the Pen Pals, so we wanted to join in on the fun! . Our friends at Generations of Chapin are looking for pen pals. Find a new friend and send them a letter to the address listed below with their name as the recipient. We can’t wait to hear from you! 😊 #GOCPenPals . Generations of Chapin (Pen Pal Name Here) 431 East Boundary Street Chapin, South Carolina 29036