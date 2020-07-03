Hurricane Bay reopens just in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom reopened earlier this week, following weeks of closure due to COVID-19. And now the amusement park’s water park, Hurricane Bay, is open to guests too.
The park opened at 11 a.m. on Friday and is following Healthy at Work safety guidelines.
Park operators ask that anyone who is not feeling well to visit another time. Guests are asked to wash their hands, practice social distancing, and wear a mask. Park employees will be working hard to provide extra cleaning and sanitation inside the park.
