LEGO launches new kits to make pop culture portraits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LEGO is all grown up. You can now adorn your walls with pop culture portraits, all made from LEGOs. The kits use tiny LEGO studs arranged into a mosaic-like portrait.
There are a few kits to choose from, including an Andy Warhol Marilyn Monroe, The Beatles, Star Wars or Iron Man.
Some of the kits also include an accompanying soundtrack to enhance your building experience.
The kits will be available in the fall, and will retail for about $119.
