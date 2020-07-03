Man dies after shooting on St. Andrews Church Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died following a shooting on St. Andrews Church Road.
The shooting was reported in the 7300 block of St. Andrews Church Road around 9:15 p.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
The man was pronounced dead at UofL Hospital after being transported there via EMS. His name has not been released.
Mitchell said everyone involved in the shooting has “been accounted for.” No other information was immediately available.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.