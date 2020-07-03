Man killed in shooting on West Broadway in Louisville

Man killed in shooting on West Broadway in Louisville
Authorities are investigating a Thursday night fatal shooting on West Broadway. (Source: pexels)
By Shellie Sylvestri | July 3, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT - Updated July 3 at 1:00 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being shot on West Broadway in Louisville, police confirmed.

He was found in the 3500 block of West Broadway around 11:30 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound after officers received calls about a shooting there, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

Smiley said the victim was transported via EMS to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His death has been classified as a homicide. The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.