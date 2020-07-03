Massive American flag draped over Gatlinburg SkyBridge

American flag draped over SkyBridge (Source: Gatlinburg Skylift Park)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 3, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT - Updated July 3 at 2:56 PM

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - The Gatlinburg SkyBridge is looking very patriotic for the Fourth of July.

A massive 60-foot long American flag was draped over the bridge Thursday evening. The flag will stay there until July 5 for the holiday weekend.

American flag draped over SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
American flag draped over SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, Tenn. (Source: SOurce: Gatlinburg SkyLift Park​)

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge is the country’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge.

According to a news release, it took eight volunteers to drape the flag over the SkyBridge. The flag sits 150-feet above the ground.

For details on visiting the Gatlinburg SkyBridge, click here.

